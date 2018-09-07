Drunken son arrested for alleged matricide in Nong Bua Lamphu

Police received a call at 6.30pm asking them to send officers to arrest Suban Kaewthong, 29, who was surrounded by villagers after he fled his house in Ban Khok Charoen village, Tambon Wang Pla Pom.

Suban had allegedly hacked his mother, Wan Butrtaka, 59, to death with an axe and fled until being cornered by villagers in front of a school.

His brother told police that Suban returned home drunk from a funeral and appeared to be talking gibberish, shouting that their mother had been haunted by a ghost.