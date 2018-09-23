Drunk man loses left hand as freight train runs over him in Bangkok

The injured man, taxi motorcyclist Somchai Sodsaidao, 34, was taken to Rajavithi Hospital.

Police said the accident happened at 1 am at the Kamphaeng Phet 7 road in Makkasan sub-district in Ratchathewi district.

Ritthichia Kachen, 30, who helped rescue Somchai, said he told him that he was riding his motorcycle home and needed to urinate.

He stopped at the roadside and climbed over a concrete barrier to relieve himself beside the railway track but he fell into the middle of the track as the Bang Sue-Lat Krabang freight train approached.

Somchai said he lay between the tracks and waited until the carriages rolled over him but he moved his hand and it was crushed by the wheels of the last carriage.

The train drive managed to stop the train when the eighth and last carriage was over the man.