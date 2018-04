Three men were critically injured in a drunk-driving accident in Sattahip.

Driver Saksiam Lanawa, 45, and passengers Pradit Pa-on, 35, and Panchakarn Tipaisarn, 22, were pinned inside an upside down Toyota Siriga that took out a tree on Highway 331 on the Sala Daeng curve near Kasempol junction April 9.

Panchakarn admitted to police they had been drinking in a pub until midnight and that Saksiam fell asleep behind the wheel on the way home. NP – EP