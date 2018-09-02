Drunk Driver: A 57-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed her Toyota Innova SUV into a police checkpoint in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district late Saturday night, injuring two officers and four motorcyclists.

The 11.30pm accident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35.

Pol Lt Colonel Pradit Plaiduan noted four damaged motorcycles and the SUV with a deeply dented front bumper and shattered windshield.

Driver Issaree Assawachaichat, 57, of Nakhon Pathom was tested and allegedly found to have 124 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, far above the 50-milligram legal limit.

Taken to hospital were police sergeants major Suriya Boontawan and Sommai Khunthong and motorcyclists Rawiroj Yimlamai, Siripen Khamnet, Ketsadaporn Anathamsomat and Jatuphum Daikrajai.