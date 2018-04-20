Drug suspect accused of selling to Thalang youth

Thalang police have arrested an alleged local drug dealer, Saowarak “Tah” Oamsin, 24, and seized 4,548 amphetamine pills and 136.55 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Saowarak was arrested in a house in Paklok after police received a report from undercover officers in the area that she was regularly selling drugs to local juveniles. At the house, police found the drugs, a digital scale, zip-lock bags to separate the drugs and black, pink and brown handbags, for a total value of about Bt1 million. Police said Saowarak admitted that the drugs were hers and that she sells them to local people in Paklok and nearby areas.

Police said that her assets have also been seized, including an ATM card, a bank book, Bt8820 in cash and a Honda MSX motorcycle.