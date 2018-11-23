Brothers wanted in UK for drug dealing caught in Chon Buri

CHON BURI: Two British brothers wanted for drug trafficking in
their home country have been arrested at a resort in Muang
district.
Joseph Michael Mulhare, 43, and Gregory Michael Mulhare, 38, were apprehended at
a resort in tambon Don Hualor, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting chief of the
Immigration Bureau, told reporters on Thursday.
Their arrest followed a request by the British embassy. The two brothers were said to
be members of a drug trafficking gang who had fled to Thailand on Nov 2 and
thought to be hiding in Pattaya
Police investigators found the Britons were hanging out in Soi Bua Khao, or South
Pattaya Soi 22, and were regular customers at a beer bar in the area, Pol Maj Gen
Surachate said.
A team of immigration and crime suppression police kept a close watch on the
suspects, who later moved from Soi Bua Khao to stay at a room at The Loft Pratamnak
in Khao Pratamnak area, Pattaya.
On Nov 18, they had hired a woman, identified only as Jeerawan, for 2,000 baht to
take them to a hotel on Khao San Road in Bangkok.
The duo later checked out and took a taxi to Suvarnabhumi airport, in a tactic seen as
trying to mislead police. From the airport they took another taxi to the Sukhumvit Suit
Hotel at Asoke intersection.
They stayed at the hotel until 10pm on Nov 19, when they hired a taxi to take them to
a resort in tambon Don Hualor, Chon Buri, where they were detained.
The suspects were taken to Chon Buri immigration office, where their visas were to be
revoked pending deportation to the UK to face charges