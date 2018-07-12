Drug deal breaks bad in Kalasin, extortion foiled

Police said the woman, identified only as Ae, 26, was snatched in front of Kalasin provincial hall at 10pm on Tuesday.

They said the gang members blocked her vehicle with their pickup truck and took her to a deserted warehouse in Don Chang district, where she was forced her to call her parents and beg for Bt350,000.

Police tracked her down on Wednesday and arrested Surasask Chanphen, 29, and Manasak Udomphan and Thanarat Phuchokchai, both 23.