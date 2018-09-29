Drug-crazed man allegedly kills stranger in Chumphon

Santisuk Sisai, 29, a resident of Chumphon’s Muang district, was arrested shortly after he allegedly killed Theera Suwarat, 51, at the store on Phetkasem Road in Moo 7 village in Tambon Salui.

Police were alerted of the assault at 6pm. Santisuk was arrested a short time later after he injured himself by kicking and breaking the glass door of Tambon Hong Charoen Administration Organisation’s office, not far from the grocery store.

The grocery store owner, Boontham Srichu, 88, told police that Theera was buying goods in her shop when Santisuk walked in from a bus stop about 20 metres away to ask for money from her.

Boontham said when Santisuk saw Theera inside the shop he grabbed a stone mortar and threw it at his head. He then grabbed a stick and hit him on the head repeatedly.

Police said when Satinsuk was arrested with a severe cut on his right leg, he appeared to be high on drugs.

Police said on Friday that the suspect has just travelled by bus from Bangkok. He was kicked off the bus near the grocery story after he caused trouble and claimed the bus was not staying on its route.

Police said Santisuk tested positive to methamphetamine use.