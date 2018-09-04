Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi

The body of 50-year-old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea-gypsy graveyard in Ban Laem Dong village.

Colonel Thongchai Wilaiprom of the Tourist Police said on Monday: “We have collected all the evidence relating to the case and Mr Steibach. We found medicine for the man and believe that there may have been personal problems he was struggling with.

“The autopsy results from the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Surat Thani reveal that Mr Steibach died from drowning as his lungs were swollen. His head was bruised. His neck and spinal cord weren’t damaged.

Sand was found inside his bronchial tube and lungs. His hest, rib, lungs hadn’t been injured. Other inside organs weren’t injured either. No drugs were found in the man’s system.”

“At this stage we believe that he was walking along the beach and suffered a fainting spell. His head hit the rocks and he remained unconscious for a long time, until the tide came up and drowned him,” Thongchai added.