Driver killed in Udon Thani crash at 170km per hour

Police said the crash caused the speedometer to stick at the 170kph mark in the car driven by Anuwat Kuldilok, 37.

The Muang Udon Thani police station was informed of the accident on Mittraparp Road in Tambon Nong Phai in Muang district at 8:30pm on Monday night.

Anuwat was killed behind the wheel. It took about an hour for rescuers to remove his body using iron cutters.

A local resident, Surapol Chaicharoen, 49, said he heard a loud sound, came out to see the accident, and called the 191 police emergency line.

Pol Lt-Colonel Daenchai Moolpom, deputy inspector of the police station, said the truck driver had left his vehicle parked at the spot to wait for a vehicle check on the following day and pay his annual registration fee.