Driver killed, five passengers injured in Korat

The driver of an SUV was killed and five passengers were injured when it crashed into a roadside tree in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Wang Nam Khiew district on Wednesday at 3:45am on highway 304 in Ban Ba Dan village, Tambon Udomsup.
Wilaiwan Iankanna, 41, was killed behind the wheel.
The injured were identified as Kasamon Iakanna, 12, Thamolwan Iankanna, three, Napat Iankanna, 11, Chakkarin Iankanna, 43, and Thongbai Iankanna, 80.
The survivors told police that they were returning home to Chon Buri from Surin when the vehicle suddenly hit the tree.
Police suspect the driver fell asleep.