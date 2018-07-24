Driver falls dead from trailer truck

The Muang Nakhon Pathom police station was alerted at 7am of the incident at the NGV station on Malai Road.

The driver Pichet Jailuen, 46, was transporting construction sand from Tambon Prong Madua in Nakhon Pathom’s Muang district to Pathum Thani when he stopped for gas.

A worker said he heard the driver saying he could no longer tolerate it and opened the driver’s door and dropped to the ground.

The worker rushed to help the driver but he found that he had already died.

The body was sent for a post mortem at Nakhon Pathom Hospital.