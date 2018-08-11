Police said the pillion rider gunman also fled with the victims’ motorcycle after gunning them down on Paluka Samoh-Ton Sai road in Ban Paluka Samoh village in Tambon Paluka Samoh in Bacho district at 6.50am.

Police said Nitaya Kaenruang, 40, was killed by two gunshot wounds – one to her chest and another above her right ear.

Her daughter, Atchariya Kaenruang, 18, was shot in the back and above her right ear.

Witnesses told police that the mother was driving her motorcycle with the daughter riding behind when they caught up to a motorcycle. Its pillion rider shot them twice, causing their motorcycle to fall.

The pillion rider then walked toward the pair and shot them at close range, firing one shot at each before fleeing with their motorcycle.

The mother and daughter were returning home from the morning fresh market, police said.