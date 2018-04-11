Drink drivers face electronic monitoring tags this Songkran

The probation department in conjunction with the courts of justice are introducing electronic tagging for those found guilty of drink driving at Songkran and thereafter.

Those who break the law will have to wear the EM (electronic monitoring) devices and may not be permitted to leave their home patch at night.

The staff have been trained in their use and they are ready to be deployed in two Bangkok jurisdictions from this week – Phra Nakorn North and Don Meuang.

Sarawut Benjakul speaking on behalf of the courts said that initially those convicted of having between 200 and 250 milligrams of alcohol in their blood will be subject to tagging. SN-EP