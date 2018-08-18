They are advised not to let their licences expire otherwise they must apply for new licences, said the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Anan Wongbenjarat, DOT director general at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said the process of applying for a new two-year licence is more complicated than the renewal of an existing one.

If registered tour companies miss the 30-day deadline, they must resubmit every document required by DOT, he said.

“The tour operators may still use the same company’s name, but the new licences will come with new registration numbers which may entail some difficulties about their insurance deposits,” he said.