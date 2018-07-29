The problem has seemingly surged lately, with statistics showing domestic violence soared by 83.6 per cent between January and March this year.

Victims are spouses, parents, siblings, children, adopted children, grandparents and in-laws.

The Office of Justice Affairs on Sunday released infographics to underline the problem and recommend ways to solve it.

It encouraged family members to travel and to do activities together, promote family pride, speak with understanding, have good attitudes towards one another and show mutual respect.

“But if domestic violence still happens, seek help from relevant authorities and alert police,” the guidance emphasises.

It also encouraged neighbours to take action if they notice domestic violence in their areas.

“Do not think it’s a family matter. When violence occurs, victims need help and police can intervene,” the advice notes.

It suggested that victims could also seek help from doctors or state hospitals.

Although it is common for family members to quarrel, things should never escalate into violence, according to the Office of Justice Affairs.

Domestic violence is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of Bt6,000.

In some cases, offenders may also be punished under the criminal laws.

Domestic violence is sometimes associated with other behaviours such as gambling, brawling, drug abuse and alcohol addiction.