Pattaya United’s worrying mid-season slump continued with a disappointing 3-1 away loss to Police Tero FC last Sunday night at the Boonyachinda Stadium in Bangkok.

The hosts took the lead on the half hour mark when Brazilian striker Marcao tapped in from close range after the Pattaya defence failed to deal with a dangerous left-wing cross.

United hit back early in the second half after frontman Lukian was upended in the Tero area and the same player calmly slotted the ball home from the penalty spot to level the scores at 1-1.

It appeared the visitor were on course for a valuable point until second half substitute Inyin was sent off in the 68th minute for what appeared to be a fairly innocuous challenge.

Down to 10 men Pattaya rarely threatened after this setback but they hung on resolutely until the 82nd minute, when Tero’s Myanmar forward Aung Thu cleverly evaded 2 United defenders before firing a fierce shot into the top corner of the goal past goalkeeper Khammai.

The contest was effectively sealed in the first minute of stoppage time after Tossakai found himself in space and skillfully lifted the ball over Khammai for his team’s third goal of the game.

Pattaya have now garnered just four points from their last five League 1 matches and currently lie in thirteenth place in the table, just two points above the relegation zone but still only five below third placed Port FC. United’s next game is on Saturday, May 5 at home against Sukhothai FC. Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm. Pmail