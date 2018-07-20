Vendors called Muang Samut Sakhon police, who sent help from the Kusol Samut Sakhon Foundation, after the injured dog ran into the market and lay down in front of a somtam shop.

Vendors and shoppers at the Suk Ma Market raised Bt5,250 to help pay for the animal’s treatment at the animal hospital in Mahachai town.

The vendors said the injured animal is a stray dog that was born at the market and it has never bitten anyone. The vendors have taken care of the dog and wondered why it was attacked with an arrow that is normally used for fish hunting.