Doctors Find Turtle In Woman's Vagina After She Complains Of Pains

Police in Spain are questioning a British woman after medics found a dead turtle inside her vagina, it’s been reported.

Shocked staff at an A&E department in Tenerife made the weird discovery after the woman arrived complaining of pain in her genital area.

The unnamed woman, who has been called a Brit expat, has reportedly picked up an infection caused by the dead animal. The size of reptile has not been revealed.

According to local newspaper El Dia, the woman had told friends she felt unwell a couple of days after she had been out partying with them.

The woman is reported to have ‘no idea’ how the turtle ended up where it did.

Local media has reported that staff at the El Mojon hospital in Arona, in the south of the island, called in National Police who are now set to question the woman about how the animal got into her private parts.

Spanish paper ABC reported: “A woman of British origin went to A&E at El Mojon in Arona, Tenerife, on Saturday because she felt pain in her private parts.

“The duty doctors inspected her and saw that her discomfort was due to the fact that the woman, who lives on the island, had a dead turtle inside her vagina which had caused a serious infection.”

Reporters from El Dai who contacted the hospital were told by health officials that they couldn’t comment on the case as it would be a breach of data protection.

A police source in Tenerife said: “This incident did happen and the reports are true. The woman does not know how the reptile ended up where it did and we don’t either.”

Although not a common issue, stories of people getting ‘odd things’ stuck in ‘odd places’ do hit headlines pretty frequently.

Earlier this year, medics in Vietnam’s southern Dong NaiProvince,removed a chopstick from inside a man’s penis after he inserted the utensil when ‘blind drunk’.

The 42-year-old man had to go to the hospital to have the 10cm-long stick removed after it, unsurprisingly, began causing him pain.

And he’s not alone either, a few months prior to that a man in his 60s was rushed to Dalian Hospital in China where a length of cable was carefully removed from inside his penis.

Apparently, the man shoved the meter-long cable up there to ‘scratch an itch’, but quickly found out it was stuck and attempts to remove it himself proved very painful.

Thankfully, doctors were able to safely remove the cable and the man was left with no long-lasting damage. So that’s something.