Diwali lit up an international school with spectacular performances and traditional Indian snacks.

The Diwali evening took place at Garden International School (GIS) on October 30, with parents and students coming to celebrate the festival of light. The evening started with snacks, kindly provided by parents, and then went to the Main Hall for a show featuring Primary and Secondary students. They performed brilliantly to a range of Indian songs. Well done to our Cultural Director Cheshta for organising the event, and to the parents, teachers and maintenance team who helped make everything look so impressive!

Diwali was kindly sponsored by Indorama. GIS is based in Ban Chang, near Pattaya.

Words by Mark Beales

Photos by Ritche Guisona