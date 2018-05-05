Disrespectful foreigner flying over Buddha’s relics!

Thai residents in Lampang have called for action against a foreigner flying a paramotor over a sacred Buddhist religious site.

Visitors to the temple of Wat Phra That Lampang Luang on Friday evening were shocked to see the man almost collide with a structure that houses Buddha’s relics.

The site is 1,300 years old in the Koh Kha district of the northern Thai province.

Thai people tried to chase him away as startled birds flew off.

The foreigner was seen to land nearby where he and a friend hurriedly packed up their paramotor and fled the scene.

Thais want something done about this inappropriate behaviour.

A paramotor is a powered paraglider. TR – EP