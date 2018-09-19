Dr Methipoj Chatamethikul, director of the Disease Control Division of the BMA’s Health Department, said 5,899 had been hit by dengue fever this year, and five of them had died.

All five were adults, with two of them residents of Din Daeng district, and one each from Nong Chok, Pathum Wan and Bang Kapi.

Methipoj said last year saw 9,368 people having contracted the disease in Bangkok, six of whom had died.

BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday that he had instructed all 50 districts in the capital to send officials to carry out anti-mosquito spraying in all communities in order to try to control the outbreak of dengue fever.