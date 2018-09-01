Demon child: Parent should be careful with children and do not let them play too much, the result will be very bad.

Child addicted to technology screamed for 8-hour flight because his mother couldn’t get the internet to work, the parents are not paying enough attention.

The child screamed, run and did anything which attracted people for lack of internet. Through 8 hours, he screamed without breaking up.

Some people on the plane felt tired and uncomfortable with him but his parent seemed not to care and ignored him until the plan off.

He climbed the chair and screamed

His mon tried to keep him calm but not successfully

Instead of screaming, he was running through the plan

After 8 hours, he finally stopped as the plane was in Newark

Children addicted to computer games will happily play for hours at a time. Although this can provide valuable free time for busy moms and dads, parents need to make sure that computer games are not their child’s primary activity or form of entertainment. Decades ago, parents were warned about using television as a babysitter and the same advice now applies to computer games.

If it is possible to do so, dedicate one computer for homework only and one for gaming (if this is still permitted in moderation according to your rules). On the work computer, there should be no games installed, social networking sites like Facebook should be blocked, and gaming websites cannot be accessed. Therefore, when your child is using this computer, you can be reasonably confident that he is working and not spending time playing computer games.