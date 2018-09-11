Police said the accident happened at 12.15am on the road along Klong Song canal in Tambon Klong Song, Klong Luang district.

The two-storey house was hit by a black Mitsubishi Pajero, with the impact breaking three house poles.

The SUV stopped in a downstairs bedroom where Benjawan Sodprem, 40, was sleeping. Rescuers had to free her body trapped under the SUV but she was dead.

Police said the driver, Pongsakorn Supsua, 30, and his four passengers were injured along with five other residents of the house. The injured were rushed to the hospital at the Thammasat University.

Pongsakorn said he was driving from Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district to send friends to Ayutthaya when a pickup cut in front, prompting him to swerve to the left and hit the house.

Benjawan’s mother, Pin Sodprem, 67, told police that she and four other residents were sleeping upstairs, while Benjawan was sleeping in the bedroom on the ground floor when the accident happened.

Pin said she was awoken by the loud sound and found that the ground floor was reduced to wreckage and she shouted for help from neighbours.

Pol Captain Kiartipong Tibma said police would interrogate the driver before slapping charges against him.