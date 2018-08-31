Defence volunteer, villager shot dead in Pattani

The shooting at Kruse Market on the Pattani-Narathiwat road in Moo 3 village in Tambon Tanyong Lulo, Muang district was reported to police at 7.20pm.

Ayi Mudoh, 55, a defence volunteer, was killed with two gunshot wounds to his head.

Stray bullets hit Aminao Sama, 38, and another unidentified villager. Aminao later died at Pattani Hospital.

Witnesses told police that two men walked up to Ayi, shot him and took away his .357 revolver.

One of the gunmen fired three shots into the air as they fled on a motorcycle.