The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Phetchabun’s Khao Kho district on Tuesday, police said.

The grisly remains were discovered by villagers catching crabs in the creek downstream of the Wang Toom Waterfall in Ban Dong Long village in Tambon Camp Son.

The man, who was only wearing underwear, was found face down in the creek. The body, which was decomposed beyond recognition, was sent to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for autopsy.