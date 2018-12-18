Teen charged in deadly grenade blast at Phichit temple fair

Deadly Grenade Blast: A Phichit temple fair held in memory of a deceased former abbot turned deadly late Sunday night when teenage rivalry resulted in a grenade explosion that killed one youngster and hospitalised four other people.

A 16-year-old boy identified only as “Beer” is accused of throwing the grenade at rivals in a crowd gathered in front of a stage for a concert at Wat Wang Ngiew in Moo 4, Dong Charoen district, at 11pm.

Jettrin Phothanan, 15, died at Dong Charoen Hospital of injuries sustained in the blast.

Three other teenagers and Wongduan Suwanwet, 29, were also injured.

Police said the alleged attacker noticed his rivals near the stage and lobbed the grenade at them. He was arrested soon after.

The nature of the rivalry was not immediately clear.