Dead Dutchman Found In Pattaya Hotel

Dead Dutchman: A 53-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead on Sunday morning at a Pattaya hotel with suicide the likely cause of death.

The body of the Dutchman, named only as Peter, was found by hotel staff when they entered the room to clean it.

Police and medics soon arrived on the scene to find Mr Peter wearing only his underwear hanging by a curtain tie to the bathroom door.

Investigators ruled he’d been dead around five hours and with no signs of a struggle, robbery, or anything else suspicious, the preliminary ruling was suicide.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the relevant authorities notified.