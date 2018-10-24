Dead customer found in septic tank as shop owner vanishes

Prasit Inpathom, 61, usually visited the shop to drink with a relative of the shop’s owner.

“After he did not return home we came to check for him at the food shop, but it was closed,” one of Prasit’s relatives said.

Police were then alerted. After a careful search, they found Prasit’s body in a septic tank.

The autopsy showed Prasit was hit in the head with a blunt object, had six knife wounds to the body and another to his left arm.