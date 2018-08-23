Dead cadet’s family requests investigation of autopsy doctors

Last October, 18-year-old cadet Phakhapong “Meay” Tanyakan died reportedly after being disciplined by his seniors at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).

Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital identified acute cardiac arrest as the cause of Phakhapong’s death.

“We do not trust doctors there,” Phakhapong’s elder sister Supicha Tanyakan said Wednesday.

An official at the Medical Council said the investigation would likely take about six or seven months.

Phakhapong’s family has been seeking justice for his death since last year.