A Days Holiday for National Labour Day 1 May 2018

Government offices will remain open but many businesses will close this coming Tuesday (May 1) as the nation celebrates the annual May Day holiday.

Every first day of May (May 1) is celebrated in Thailand – as in many countries around the world – as National Labour Day. It is an official holiday for employees, and so many businesses will be closed for the day.

National Labour Day celebrates the inauguration of Socialist International in Paris in 1889 when socialist, communist and anarchist political groups and trade unions came together in an effort to form a bloc that would stand up for labourers.

