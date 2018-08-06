Daniel Ricciardo quits Red Bull for Renault

Australian makes shock switch to Renault for 2019; Ricciardo replaces Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg retained; Red Bull ‘evaluating’ options to partner Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo is to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season for Renault.

In a shock move, Ricciardo has signed a two-year deal with Renault – Red Bull’s long-time engine suppliers but who have been ditched for 2019.

“It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far,” said Ricciardo.

“But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge. I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won. I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track.”

Former world champions Red Bull are yet to confirm the identity of Ricciardo’s replacement as Max Verstappen’s team-mate, but Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly is the favourite to fill the vacancy.

Renault have named Nico Hulkenberg as Ricciardo’s 2019 team-mate.

Carlos Sainz, who Ricciardo will replace at Renault, is likely to join McLaren although the Spaniard also remains in the frame to return to parent team Red Bull as Verstappen’s partner.

Ricciardo’s anticipated contract extension with Red Bull had been thought to be a formality.

But the Australian’s stunning switch to Renault will be perceived as the 29-year-old’s attempt to replicate the success enjoyed by reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton after he shocked the paddock in 2012 when he abandoned McLaren for a Mercedes team then languishing in the midfield.

Renault are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Championship and are yet to win a race since returning to the sport as a fully-fledged team three years ago when they bought Lotus.

“Daniel’s signing underscores our determination to accelerate our progress towards the forefront of the sport,” said team chief Cyril Abiteboul.

Red Bull announced two months ago they were abandoning Renault power to switch to Honda for 2019 and 2020 – a swap which is likely to have been a major factor in Ricciardo’s decision to commit his immediate F1 future elsewhere.

What now for the F1 transfer market?

Ricciardo’s shock decision to quit Red Bull for Renault will have immediate and unexpected repercussions in the F1 driver market.

As recently as this midweek following the two-day test at Hungary, Ricciardo had indicated a new deal with Red Bull was imminent.

But his switch to Renault scuppers expectations Esteban Ocon was on the cusp of moving to the French team for 2019 from Force India.