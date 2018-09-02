Cyclist killed near the Heroines Monument

A female bicycle rider has died at the scene after colliding with a car in Thalang on Saturday night.

 

The Thalang Police were notified of the accident at a U-turn near the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road at 9.40pm.

Rescue workers and Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman who was later identified as Sasipat Thitipatmaethin lying besides a bicycle. Her body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

A damaged Lexus car, driven by Witoon Utatkun, was found nearby.

Witoon told police that while he was driving, the bicycle rider made a sudden turn from the left-hand lane to the right lane, cutting in front of him, and he wasn’t able to stop the car.

Police are yet to lay any charges over the incident.

