Video: CUSTOMER DIES DURING THAI MASSAGE

CUSTOMER DIES: Thai media is sharing the story after a video was posted of a Thai man who died while having a massage.

“Ton”, the younger brother of the victim, explained what happened to Sanook. Ton says that his brother had been playing football with friends and suffered a twisted ankle. He headed to a doctor for treatment.

A week later the victim and some friends went to the nearby floating market where the victim complained of leg pain and wanted to get a Thai massage to provide some relief. It seems the relief was more than what he was expecting.

After being in the Thai massage shop ten minutes he stopped breathing. 30 minutes later an ambulance arrived. He couldn’t be revived despite attempts of staff to do their best.

Doctors say the man died from a blood clot. The victim’s wife doesn’t blame the massage shop and won’t filed a claim with police.

She said she received 40,000 baht from the shop as a token of their condolences.

The Health Establishment Bureau director Dr Pattarapon Jungsomjatepaisal said they are checking the business.

“We will check if it is operating with a proper licence and if its masseur or masseuse is certified.”

Pattarapon said if the massage parlour was found to have been operating without a licence, its owner would be liable to up to six years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

“If it operated with a licence but had hired a masseur/masseuse not certified by the Health Service Support Department, it will face punishment. The harshest penalty is the loss of the licence,” he said.

Pattarapon emphasised that massage parlours must screen the health of customers before providing services.

“You have to ask first if a customer has had a health condition that is not suitable for massage,” he said.

He said that people having fever of 38.5 degrees Celsius or up, high blood pressure, a broken bone, inflammation, uncontrollable diabetes, open wounds, severe osteoporosis and cancer must not be given massage.

