This was the terrifying moment a wild crocodile was caught inside a pensioner’s home – and it even charged at six policeman.

The 7ft long reptile was spotted by Naang Thongcharoen, 73, walking through her garden in Uthai Thani, Thailand, at 3.30am.

Naang called cops who arrived with rescue workers who stalked the beast through her home.

However, the local bobbies had never been trained to catch crocs – and along with rescue workers they were sent running for their lives after the croc scampered towards them.

With no training for catching crocodiles, the men used a CURTAIN to cover the creature’s eyes before lifting it into the back of a truck.

But the ferocious Siamese crocodile – a endangered species now rare to see in the wild – snapped free and clambered over the side of the vehicle sparking panic for a second time as it spread its jaws in search of a victim.

Officers eventually tied to up the crocodile after three hours and strapped it by its legs to hold it still inside the vehicle.

Relieved grandmother Naang said: ”I woke up from the couch and went to the back of the house to boil food. The dog started barking at the front and I was surprised to see something crawling in the dark.

”I used a torch to look, and was shocked when I saw it was a crocodile. I was terrified it would come in the house, so I locked myself and the dog inside and called police.”

Lieutenant Somchai Thongsri from Nong Chang police station said: ”We’ve checked everywhere and nobody knows where the crocodile came from. We released the crocodile into a canal about 10km away.

”We think the crocodile had wandered into the woman’s home while it was looking for food.”

The freshwater croc is believed to be a critically endangered Siamese crocodile which is native to South East Asia.