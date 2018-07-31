Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo began preparations for his first season in Serie A on Monday, three weeks after his big-money move to Turin giants Juventus from Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, 33, along with his family, traveled to Turin on a private jet on Sunday. The forward was present for his first training session in the black and white on Monday, after being among the Bianconeri players granted extra recuperation time after participating in this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The majority of the Juventus squad are currently in the United States on a pre-season tour, but joining Ronaldo for his first training session was Gonzalo Higuian, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa. The session was led by Massimilliano Allegri’s assistant, Aldo Dolcetti, who departed the US to guide the small group of players through their reintroduction to training.

The entire squad are not expected to train together until August 8 and it is thought that Ronaldo’s first time in a Juventus jersey will come four days later in a friendly match between the first team and the reserves.

Ronaldo’s full Juventus debut will likely come away to Chievo on August 19 as his side begin their campaign to win an eighth straight Scudetto.