MORE details of Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged Las Vegas rape have emerged with the football star continuing to deny the allegations.

FOOTBALL superstar Cristiano Ronaldo told a woman, “Sorry, I’m usually a gentleman,” after allegedly raping her during a night of partying in Las Vegas in 2009, court papers claim.

Ronaldo, who called the rape allegations against him “fake news” in an Instagram post on Sunday, allegedly paid the woman more than $500,000 (£287,000) in 2010 to keep the incident quiet, according to UK’s Sun newspaper.

Her lawyers are now disputing the alleged nondisclosure agreement and filed a civil suit against the soccer star in Clark County District Court in Nevada on Friday.

The woman, Kathryn Mayorga, claims Ronaldo raped her after the pair met at a nightclub in Las Vegas’ Palms Hotel and Casino in 2009.

She said she went to the cops the next day but her lawyer at the time encouraged her to settle the case.

Vegas police have now reopened their investigation into the claims — which include Ronaldo allegedly exposing his penis to the woman in a hot tub, then forcing himself on her in a hotel room.

Ronaldo has vehemently denied the claims

“What they said today: Fake, fake news,” the star said on a video posted to Instagram.

“No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news.

“They want to promote my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous to say my name, but it is part of the job. I am happy man and all good.”

Las Vegas native Mayorga claimed in an interview with Der Spiegel published Friday that the soccer superstar assaulted her in his Palms Casino Resort suite while the two were partying with others.

Ronaldo asked her to join the group in a hot tub, then exposed himself after she went into a bathroom to change, Mayorga told the German news magazine.

He demanded she touch his penis, she said.

“When I wouldn’t touch it, he begged me to suck it,” she said.

He then asked for a kiss, pulled her onto the bed, and raped her, Mayorga alleges.

“I turned away. He tried to take my underwear off. I turned away from him and curled up into a ball. And I was holding my vagina. And that’s when he jumped on me,” she said.

Ronaldo’s lawyer says they plan to sue Der Spiegel for “moral damages”.

In a statement to BBC, Ronaldo’s lawyer Christian Schertz called Der Spiegel’s reporting “blatantly illegal” and “probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years.”

Mayorga says she regrets having signed the nondisclosure agreement.

Her lawyer claims Ronaldo admitted the sex was non-consensual in a questionnaire he answered as part of the settlement negotiations in 2010.

Mayorga told Der Spiegel she went to the hospital the next day and reported the incident to police, but her lawyer at the time encouraged her to settle the matter.

Las Vegas cops told the Post on Saturday they couldn’t release the 2009 report because “it’s an open investigation.”

Meanwhile, Mayorga has gone into hiding. Trolls have already set up fake social media accounts in her name, and Ronaldo’s fans are jumping to his defence.