Woman with no car cries foul over traffic tickets

Traffic Tickets: A Chon Buri woman has had two traffic tickets mailed to her home – which she found disconcerting since she doesn’t own a vehicle.

Sutheemon Phachee filed a complaint with Muang Chon Buri police on Wednesday saying some unknown person had apparently stolen her identity to buy a car and now she’s being ordered to pay their fines.

She suspects the person may have obtained a copy of her ID card. The tickets were issued for a Toyota car with licence plate Ngor Chor 8534 Chon Buri.

The first ticket, dated October 18, was for exceeding the speed limit in Tambon Pak Priew, Muang Chon Buri.

The second ticket was for illegal parking in Si Racha district on November 20. Police said they’d track down the real owner of the car.