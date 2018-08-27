Police said the accident occurred at 7.40am on Phet-uthai Road.

The deceased was identified as Kimbuay Sae-hor, who owned the house.

She was hit by a six-wheeled truck, which had been modified to operate as a minibus for the 1071-16 route.

The bus was driven by Prasert Paewking, 61, who told police that his vehicle had developed a malfunctioning brake system, so he had decided to bring it to a stop it by crashing it into the front fence of the house.

Prasert said he had not, however, seen Kimbuay coming out to empty her garbage bin when he made the manoeuvre.