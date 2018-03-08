Crash leaves 4 dead in Surat Thani

Four persons were killed when a pickup truck they were travelling in was rammed in the middle by a local passenger train before noon today.

According to a village headman, the pickup truck from Chumphon province was dragged over 30 metres from the crash scene which is near Ban Song railway station in Wiang Sa district of Surat Thani.

The No 445 local passenger train was on its way from Chumphon to Hat Yai.

It was not immediately known if the warning signal at the railway crossing functioned or not but witnesses said the pickup truck was about to pass the unmanned railway crossing as the train was approaching.

The crash threw three persons out of the truck to the ground, and another stuck inside the badly damaged truck.

The critical injured was later rushed to Somdeh Phra Yupparaj hospital in Wiang Sa and pronounced dead at the hospital.

No passengers on the train were hurt in the fatal crash.

The train stopped briefly after the incident and continued its journey to Hat Yai while railway officials and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

A railway official said the railway crossing has no barricade but just light and sound signals. pbs