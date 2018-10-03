Crane lift Collapses: One person was killed and four others were seriously injured following an accident at a construction site in Pattaya on Monday afternoon, October 1st 2018.

The accident occurred when part of a crane collapsed at a construction site in North Pattaya where a new hotel is being built.

The workers were being transported up the crane in a lift when the lift gave way and collapsed hundreds of feet above the ground.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were taken to Banglamung Hospital and Bangkok Pattaya Hospital with critical injuries.

Pattaya Authorities said they have launched an investigation into the incident. Construction has been halted at this time until the incident is investigated.

We will have more on this breaking story as we get more details.

The construction site belongs to a joint Italian and Thai company. They have so far declined comment.

The Video may contain content that is disturbing to some viewers, please be warned before viewing this content.