Acting on a tip-off, police raided the resort on Soi Boon Kaew Uthit off Rat Uthit road at 8am and arrested Piit Kusan, 28, and Kuikanya Wangsant, 21.

Police seized 85 meth pills and 16 grammes of crystal meth packed in small packages from their room.

Piti said he bought the drug from another man he knew as Om for resale.