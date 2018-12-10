Which country has the highest number of people living outside the region?

According to the International Migrant Report, 2017 the number of migrants worldwide has continued to grow rapidly in recent years, reaching 258 million in 2017, up from 220 million in 2010 and 173 million in 2000.

“Asia is the origin of the largest number of persons who are living outside their region of birth.

In 2017, there were 42 million international migrants born in Asia but living elsewhere. Of these, most international migrants were living in Europe (20 million), followed by Northern America (17 million) and Oceania (3 million)”, according to the report.

Indian diaspora is the largest in the world with 16.6 million people living outside their country of origin. The most active migrant corridor is from India to UAE where many Indians go in search of skilled and non-skilled labour.

The country also receives highest remittances in the region.Mexico has the second largest diaspora in the world with 13 million people living outside their country of origin. Many Mexicans migrate outside in search of better livelihood and better wages.

Work opportunities in the country are limited since the farmlands are overworked.

Russia has the third largest diaspora population in the world.

10.6 million Russians live outside of their country. The emigration from Russia has been a result of various economic and political crisis over many years.

China has the fourth largest diaspora population since the emigration policies of the country were significantly revised.

The highest number of Chinese immigrants is in the three Asian countries – Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Many affluent Chinese migrate to the US for education and choose to live there.

It is followed by Bangladeshi that has around 7.5 million people living in other countries in search of work and better living conditions.

The conflict in Syria has escalated the number of people fleeing the country with around 6.9 million Syrians living outside their country of origin.

It is followed by Pakistan with 6 million people choosing to live elsewhere.

Philippines has around 5.7 million people living outside of their country. Indonesia and Germany each have 4.2 million people living outside their country.