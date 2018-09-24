You Can Stay In This Cottage Made Entirely Of Chocolate

A new holiday home in France is set to be the dream destination for chocolate-lovers. Why? I hear you ask, well, because it’s made of the bloody stuff.

Yup, the adorable little cottage is made out of 1.5 tons of chocolate and quite a few of the interiors are edible.



Inside the 18-square-metre house, you’ll find a chocolate fireplace, table, chandelier, clock, cups, books and even the walls and ceiling are made of the good stuff.

Outside, you’ll find a sort of Willy-Wonka-esque wonderland with a white chocolate duck pond and flowers, which, again are made of chocolate and are edible. Sign me up immediately.

The house, which is up on booking.com, can sleep four guests and has prices starting at just €50 (£44) for the night.



Credit: booking.com

The beautiful home was designed and crafted by top chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau and is situated inside the L’Orangerie Ephémère glass house in Cité de la Céramique in Sèvres, France.

As well as offering an amazing place to spend the night booking.com is also offering guests the chance to take part in a chocolate workshop with Jean-Luc, who designed the place.

Jean-Luc said: “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to build a life-size Chocolate Cottage for travellers to sleep in!



Chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau Credit: booking.com

“I’m excited to collaborate with booking.com and to share my passion for chocolate. I hope guests will relish the chance to experience such a sweet and unique place to stay.”

If you want to go, and I assume you do, then there’s no time to waste because the listing is only open today (Wednesday 19 September) and Wednesday 26 September from 10am. And, you can only book to stay on Friday 5 October and Saturday 6 October.

Vanessa Heydorff, regional director of booking.com, France said: “Booking.com is committed to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for travellers all over the world.





Credit: booking.com

“This Chocolate Cottage – the only bookable one ever created- celebrates the incredible diversity of booking.com’s offering and is a tasty example of the many unforgettable travel experiences our customers can enjoy.” Sounds good to me.

So, get your holiday requests in, grab a few mates, pack your baggiest trousers and get booking.