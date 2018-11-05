Cost of Living in Thailand. A survey commissioned by the Government Savings Bank has found that “grassroots” income in Thailand is too low for the majority of Thais to save anything for the future.

The survey revealed that people earning under 15,000 baht have a real struggle to survive.

Only 32.2% made any saving at all. About 56% of that number put a little away each month.

This averaged out at about 1,500 baht among those that saved anything.

Some 70% of people who saved did so for reasons of possible future emergencies or ill-health.

Only a quarter are planning for retirement in any way.

Workpointnews published the story highlighting the fact that low income “grassroots” earners were finding it difficult to save.