Two 60mm mortar shells found in a Sa Kaew cornfield on the Cambodian were safely defused on Thursday morning.

Army bomb-disposal experts extracted the shells in the village of Ban Taptim Siam 05, Klong Had district, and took them to their base for disposal.

Village head Mano Noeysungnone had seen as much before, but on April 14 a local farmer was severely injured when he stepped on a landmine.

It wasn’t clear how old the armaments were in either case.