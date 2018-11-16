An investigation into the helicopter crash that last month killed five people including Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed that the vehicle’s controls failed to respond to the pilot’s commands.

Football fans around the world have been awaiting answers regarding the Oct. 27 incident that shook the football world. After a match on that day, Vichai had just taken off from King Power Stadium when the aircraft crashed into the parking lot and exploded.

New results from investigations by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) — the

UK committee appointed to investigate the incident — revealed that the aircraft began to turn right “contrary to the pilot’s left pedal command” though the cause of that apparent malfunction has yet to be determined.

According to a special bulletin report, released yesterday, investigations into the tail rotor control system are now being prioritized.

The report also revealed that, on the day of the incident, the helicopter had earlier made four successful flights, including one bringing Vichai and his guests to the stadium to watch Leicester City play.

The AAIB wrapped up their bulletin by declaring that a detailed forensic examination into the aircraft wreckage and flight recorders continues.

The investigation should conclude in late 2019, reports The Guardian