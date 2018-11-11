Condo technician arrested for burglarizing resident

A Phetchabun man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Chinese tourist’s apartment.

Wichan Payakkul, 34, was taken into custody Oct. 30 with Tourist Police seizing 5,460 baht from him that allegedly belonged to Li Ping, 53.

Ping rented the condo Oct. 26, placed his valuables in a safe and went out. When he returned, he found 30,000 baht in various currencies gone.

Security cameras showed Wichan, a contact technician for the condominium, entering and leaving the room.

The suspect admitted it was him on video, but denied taking anything.