Conde Nast Traveller names Thailand “Best Country for People”

US magazine Conde Nast Traveller has ranked Thailand No.1 “Best Country for People” in its recent survey.

Thailand was voted by readers across the world as No.1 in the “Best Country for People” category. The Kingdom also came third in the “Best Country” category, after Italy and Greece.

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok and Six Senses, Kho Yao Noi were ranked fourth and fifth respectively for “Best Hotel in Asia and the Indian Subcontinent”.

Thailand’s Koh Samui was voted ninth in the “Best Islands in the World” category.

Conde Nast Traveller, established in 1997, releases its Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards every year.