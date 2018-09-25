The group said they represented people who had been conned by Rungtawan Pimkotha into losing some Bt40 million in total from the scam.

They said Rungtawan had originally opened a Facebook page to invite other Facebook users to invest in the gold trade with the promise of high yields.

For example, they were each promised Bt6,000 as a profit within just 10 days for investing Bt100,000.

They said they had received the promised yields during the first months of investment, but after a year there were no further profits at all – and Rungtawan also refused to return their investment capital.

She also closed her Facebook page and disappeared without trace, they added.